Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 30,970 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,662 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 30,970 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Rollins worth $41,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 10,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $650,604.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 5,312,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $333,760,122.62. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,039 shares of company stock worth $4,177,480. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.08 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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