Target Corporation $TGT Holdings Boosted by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,444 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Target were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Target by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,359,679 shares of the retailer's stock worth $164,793,000 after acquiring an additional 686,790 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,676 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $130.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's payout ratio is 60.24%.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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