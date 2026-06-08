TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,265 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company's stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 976,778 shares of the company's stock worth $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 478,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,846 shares of the company's stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $27.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The company's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider VICI Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VICI Properties wasn't on the list.

While VICI Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here