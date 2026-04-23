Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,338,264 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 991.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473,196 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,338,264 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Netflix were worth $138,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.7%

NFLX opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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