Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,775 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $89,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,123,517,000 after acquiring an additional 305,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,805.52. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total transaction of $1,637,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,721,074.12. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $229.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $142.64 and a 1 year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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