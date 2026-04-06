Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,593 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $214.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $194.87 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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