Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

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Equinix Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,062.74 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,060.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $916.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,779 shares of company stock worth $15,580,249. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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