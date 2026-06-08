Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 115.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,414 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $365,479,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% in the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 297,892 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $29,184,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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