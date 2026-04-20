Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 $PSX

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,618 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,724,558 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,035,574,000 after buying an additional 5,356,558 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 424.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,195 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $257,512,000 after buying an additional 1,532,389 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $107,967,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,433.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 711,599 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $84,894,000 after buying an additional 683,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $43,306,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Phillips 66

Here are the key news stories impacting Phillips 66 this week:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $156.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $190.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.81 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.22%.During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $659,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,869,850. This trade represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.37, for a total value of $662,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,193.37. This trade represents a 30.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,923 shares of company stock valued at $16,399,619. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Phillips 66 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.72.

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Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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