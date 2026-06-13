Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,452 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Article Title

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc-related legal headlines remain an overhang and could limit upside if investors focus back on litigation risk. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $240.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. The company has a market capitalization of $579.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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