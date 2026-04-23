West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 17,152 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,017.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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