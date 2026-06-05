Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $149.79 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 592.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,547 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,366,899 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Netflix were worth $149,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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