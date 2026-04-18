Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,581.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,833 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citic Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 9.7%

Netflix stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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