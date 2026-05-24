William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,842,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $124,031,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.57% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 294.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $106,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,638 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,587,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,295,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,268,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $85,382,000 after acquiring an additional 926,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $974,014.80. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,322,187.20. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,482 shares of company stock worth $8,200,842. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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