WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 35,679 Roblox Corporation $RBLX

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,369,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,851,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,002,000 after purchasing an additional 547,103 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,697,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,310,719,000 after purchasing an additional 665,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,963,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 619,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $763,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 380,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,240,722.24. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $965,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,302,834 shares in the company, valued at $75,499,230.30. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 183,471 shares of company stock worth $8,930,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Roblox from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.44. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

See Also

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