WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 46,348 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in First Solar were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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First Solar Trading Down 4.8%

FSLR stock opened at $262.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.24. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. First Solar's revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 10,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,929,076.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,557,075.20. This represents a 30.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $1,800,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,257. This trade represents a 47.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $212.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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