Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880,360 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 71,356 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Alphabet were worth $903,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Aspiring Ventures LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.73.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $347.50 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $310.00 and its 200-day moving average is $306.97. The company has a market cap of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.49 and a 52-week high of $350.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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