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Fintech Stocks Worth Watching - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Rocket Companies logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Rocket Companies (RKT), Kaspi.kz (KSPI), and UP Fintech (TIGR) as the three fintech stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume, identifying them as "worth watching" today.
  • Business summaries: Rocket Companies is a mortgage and home-services fintech (Rocket Mortgage, Amrock, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans), Kaspi.kz operates payments, marketplace and fintech platforms in Kazakhstan, and UP Fintech is an online brokerage serving Chinese investors.
  • Fintechs are typically growth-oriented with potential for rapid upside but also carry technology, regulatory and competitive risks, so investors should prioritize user growth, transaction volume, take rates and recurring revenue over traditional banking ratios.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Rocket Companies, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and UP Fintech are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies whose core business is using technology to deliver or enable financial services—such as payments, digital banking, online lending, wealth management, trading platforms, insurtech, regtech, and blockchain/crypto infrastructure. For investors they tend to be growth-oriented and can offer rapid upside but also carry technology, regulatory and competitive risks, so performance is often judged by metrics like user growth, transaction volume, take rates and recurring revenue rather than traditional banking ratios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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