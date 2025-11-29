Free Trial
Fitness Stocks To Consider - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Garmin logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names five fitness stocks to watch: Garmin (GRMN), Planet Fitness (PLNT), Life Time Group (LTH), Peloton Interactive (PTON), and Xponential Fitness (XPOF).
  • Selection and coverage: These names had the highest dollar trading volume among fitness stocks recently and span categories from wearables and connected-fitness platforms to gym chains and boutique-franchise operators.
  • Investor considerations: Analysts see growth opportunities from health/lifestyle trends, recurring-revenue models and product innovation, but warn of risks from discretionary-spending cycles, competition and shifting consumer habits.
  • Interested in Garmin? Here are five stocks we like better.

Garmin, Planet Fitness, Life Time Group, Peloton Interactive, and Xponential Fitness are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Fitness stocks" are shares of companies whose primary business is centered on physical fitness and wellness — including gym chains, fitness-equipment and wearable manufacturers, fitness-focused apps and subscription services, and related consumer brands. Investors watch these stocks for growth tied to health and lifestyle trends, recurring-revenue models and product innovation, while also weighing risks from discretionary-spending cycles, competition and changing consumer habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPOF

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

