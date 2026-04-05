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Fitness Stocks To Watch Now - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Garmin logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Garmin (GRMN), Planet Fitness (PLNT), and Life Time Group (LTH) are MarketBeat's top fitness stocks to watch, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among fitness-related companies in recent days.
  • Garmin has signaled stronger guidance and is increasing share buybacks and its dividend, with its fitness segment (wearables, Garmin Connect, and related accessories) a key growth driver.
  • Planet Fitness is a large franchisor with a global footprint and Life Time Group operates resort-like fitness and wellness centers; both are positioned as recurring-revenue plays on health-and-wellness trends but remain sensitive to seasonality and consumer discretionary spending.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Garmin.

Garmin, Planet Fitness, and Life Time Group are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Fitness stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is fitness-related products or services—such as gyms and health clubs, athletic apparel, connected exercise equipment, fitness apps and wearables, or supplements. Investors treat them as a thematic play on secular health-and-wellness trends and recurring-revenue models, but they also require consideration of seasonality, consumer discretionary sensitivity, competition, and technology-driven disruption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Garmin Right Now?

Before you consider Garmin, you'll want to hear this.

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While Garmin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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