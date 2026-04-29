Fortinet (FTNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $1.7318 billion for the quarter. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Fortinet's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fortinet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 29.1% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker's stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Fortinet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 144,989 shares of the software maker's stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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