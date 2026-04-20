Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $207.8580 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 52.24% and a net margin of 33.46%.The company had revenue of $228.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $116.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMAB

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company's core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

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