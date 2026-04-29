LegalZoom.com (LZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $202.1380 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.04%.The firm's revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

LegalZoom.com declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,785.60. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 23,325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $154,644.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 813,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,390,408.79. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 976.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8,589.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LZ. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc NASDAQ: LZ operates as a leading online legal technology company that provides a broad range of legal and business services to individuals, families and small businesses. Through its digital platform, the company offers customized legal documents and filing services, including business formation (LLCs, corporations and nonprofits), estate planning (wills and trusts), intellectual property protection (trademarks and copyrights), and ongoing compliance support. LegalZoom also connects customers with independent attorneys for consultations on matters such as family law, immigration and real estate.

Founded in 2001 by entrepreneurs Brian Lee, Brian P.

Further Reading

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