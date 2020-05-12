Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)'s stock had its "sell" rating reiterated by Cfra in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Cfra's price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.40% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "in-line" rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $104.67.

SPG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,887,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $177.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,057,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $94,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,200,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,636,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $154,221,000 after buying an additional 1,147,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company's stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

