One Liberty Properties (OLP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect One Liberty Properties to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $27.0470 million for the quarter.

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One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $504.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.96. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. One Liberty Properties's payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (up from $26.50) on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded One Liberty Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLP

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $65,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 177,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,630.92. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,491 shares of company stock valued at $330,103 over the last ninety days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 172.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company's stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty's strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

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