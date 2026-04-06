Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Today - April 6th

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Boeing are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or provide military equipment, weapons systems, aerospace platforms, cybersecurity, and related services to governments and allied organizations. Investors often view them as relatively stable because long-term government contracts and sustained defense budgets can produce steadier revenues than cyclical industries, though they remain exposed to political and budgetary risks. Note: "defense stocks" are distinct from "defensive stocks," which are firms whose sales hold up well during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

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