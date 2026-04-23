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Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 23rd

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged seven high-volume Virtual Reality stocks to watch, led by Meta Platforms, zSpace, The Glimpse Group and DIH Holding US, reflecting recent trading interest in the VR sector.
  • Meta Platforms provides large-cap exposure to VR via its Reality Labs division alongside its Family of Apps, positioning it as a central play on long-term metaverse and VR adoption.
  • Smaller specialists—zSpace (education AR/VR), The Glimpse Group (enterprise and healthcare VR/AR) and DIH Holding (robotics and VR rehab)—illustrate the sector's diversity across consumer, education, enterprise and medical use cases, but are typically growth-oriented and potentially volatile.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Meta Platforms, zSpace, The Glimpse Group, and DIH Holding US are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or monetize virtual reality (VR) hardware, software, content, platforms, or enabling technologies, giving investors exposure to the VR industry. They include headset makers, game and app developers, semiconductor and sensor suppliers, and related infrastructure firms, and are often valued on expectations of long-term adoption—making them typically growth-oriented and potentially volatile investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

DIH Holding US (DHAIW)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in the rehabilitation industry. The company's upper extremity product categories include ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; and Armeo Senso, a sensor-based solution for arm function recovery.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHAIW

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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