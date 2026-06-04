Q2 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Reduced by Zacks Research

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial's current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial's FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.47). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 8.08%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut CNA Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut CNA Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNA Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.30. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $50.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,682 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $132,941,000 after buying an additional 354,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,101,092 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $96,482,000 after buying an additional 540,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,953 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 867,787 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $41,428,000 after buying an additional 178,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 730,219 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $33,532,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey John Neuenschwander sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $151,103.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $334,523.69. This represents a 31.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. CNA Financial's dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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