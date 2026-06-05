Q2 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Reduced by Zacks Research

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial's current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.47). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered CNA Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered CNA Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. CNA Financial's payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNA Financial news, SVP Jeffrey John Neuenschwander sold 3,287 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $151,103.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $334,523.69. The trade was a 31.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Amundi lifted its position in CNA Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,787 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $17,878,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company's stock.

CNA Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CNA Financial this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered CNA Financial’s EPS estimates for FY2026 and FY2027, signaling softer profit expectations ahead.

Zacks Research lowered CNA Financial’s EPS estimates for FY2026 and FY2027, signaling softer profit expectations ahead. Negative Sentiment: The analyst firm reiterated a “Strong Sell” rating, which may reinforce cautious investor sentiment.

The analyst firm reiterated a “Strong Sell” rating, which may reinforce cautious investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Recent estimate changes for FY2028 and several quarterly periods were small, so the direct fundamental impact may be limited.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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