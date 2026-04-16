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Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
AltC Acquisition logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven small-cap stocks to watch: MarketBeat's screener highlights ALCC, MYSE, SV, IPAX, ONFO, MUU and BIRD as the small-cap names drawing the most dollar trading volume recently.
  • Selection basis: These companies were chosen because they had the highest dollar trading volume among small caps over the past several days, indicating elevated market interest rather than an endorsement of fundamentals.
  • Key company notes and risks: Small caps can offer higher growth but greater volatility and lower liquidity; notable specifics include ALCC (a blank‑check SPAC with no operations), ONFO (an acquirer/operator of internet businesses), and BIRD (Allbirds, the footwear and apparel retailer).
  • Five stocks we like better than AltC Acquisition.

AltC Acquisition, Myseum, Spring Valley Acquisition, Inflection Point Acquisition, Onfolio, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, and Allbirds are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though the exact range varies by index provider. For investors, small caps often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and less analyst coverage compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Myseum (MYSE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MYSE

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAX

Onfolio (ONFO)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONFO

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU

Allbirds (BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIRD

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AltC Acquisition Right Now?

Before you consider AltC Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AltC Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While AltC Acquisition currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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