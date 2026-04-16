Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now - April 16th

AltC Acquisition, Myseum, Spring Valley Acquisition, Inflection Point Acquisition, Onfolio, Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares, and Allbirds are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though the exact range varies by index provider. For investors, small caps often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and less analyst coverage compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Myseum (MYSE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MYSE

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAX

Onfolio (ONFO)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONFO

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU

Allbirds (BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIRD

Further Reading

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