Renaissance Group LLC Sells 28,566 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,211 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 28,566 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $949,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $548,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,227 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $97,794,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,131,949 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $746,508,000 after buying an additional 1,093,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Trading Down 1.8%

PYPL opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,260.18. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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