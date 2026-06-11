Renaissance Group LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,388 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Huron Consulting Group worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $191,223.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,460.75. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,514.56. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658 shares of company stock worth $415,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.0%

HURN stock opened at $109.44 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.10 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.08.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

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About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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