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Streaming Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Spotify Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags Spotify (SPOT), Roku (ROKU), and Franco‑Nevada (FNV) as the streaming stocks to watch after they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among streaming names in recent days.
  • Spotify operates Premium and Ad‑Supported audio services and reportedly "crushed" earnings, yet its stock remains down about 34%, highlighting investor caution despite strong results.
  • Roku combines a Platform (ad and subscription revenue) and Devices business, while Franco‑Nevada is a gold‑focused royalty/streaming company that provides commodity exposure through royalties rather than operating mines.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Spotify Technology.

Spotify Technology, Roku, and Franco-Nevada are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. For investors, "streaming stocks" commonly refers to shares of companies that deliver continuous digital content or services over the internet—such as video, music, or game streaming platforms—whose revenues depend on subscriptions, advertising, and user engagement. The term is also used in the mining/finance sector for "streaming" or royalty companies that pay upfront for rights to a portion of a mine's future production, giving investors exposure to commodity prices with less direct operational risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Spotify Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Spotify Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spotify Technology wasn't on the list.

While Spotify Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

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