Free Trial
→ A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Talkspace (TALK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Talkspace logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Talkspace will report Q1 2026 results before the open on Tuesday, May 5, with analysts expecting $0.02 EPS and $64.266 million in revenue; the earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET.
  • In the prior quarter the company beat estimates with $0.03 EPS on $63.0M revenue, though analysts on average expect $0 EPS for the current and next fiscal years.
  • The stock opened near $5.19 with a market cap of ~$868.5M and a P/E of 103.7, and carries a consensus Hold rating with a $5.56 target and roughly 57% institutional ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $64.2660 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Talkspace had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. On average, analysts expect Talkspace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TALK opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.14. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Talkspace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Talkspace from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair lowered Talkspace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Talkspace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Talkspace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Talkspace

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc NASDAQ: TALK is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company's platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company's core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Talkspace Right Now?

Before you consider Talkspace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Talkspace wasn't on the list.

While Talkspace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines