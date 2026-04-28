Talkspace (TALK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $64.2660 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Talkspace had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. On average, analysts expect Talkspace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TALK opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 1.14. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Talkspace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Talkspace from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair lowered Talkspace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Talkspace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Talkspace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Talkspace

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc NASDAQ: TALK is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company's platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company's core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

Further Reading

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