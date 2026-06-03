Tesla's (TSLA) "Sell" Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $417.17 on Tuesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.72, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $392.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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