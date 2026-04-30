Universal Display Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Universal Display NASDAQ: OLED reported lower first-quarter revenue year over year and narrowed its full-year outlook as management pointed to a more cautious consumer electronics demand environment, higher component costs, and supply constraints that are complicating forecasting across the value chain.

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Management cites tougher near-term backdrop, maintains long-term OLED view

President and CEO Steven Abramson said the company’s “near-term backdrop has become more challenging,” while emphasizing that Universal Display’s long-term view is unchanged due to its “leadership at OLED, built on sustained innovation and deep customer integration.” Abramson noted that “visibility across the consumer electronics value chain has become more limited in recent months,” with “a more cautious demand environment, higher component costs, and supply constraints” contributing to uncertainty.

Given that backdrop, Abramson said the company believes “it is prudent to moderate our near-term revenue expectations,” while highlighting that profitability, cash flow generation, and a “lean operating model remain strong.” Universal Display ended the quarter with approximately $911 million in cash and investments, which Abramson said supports a “measured and balanced capital allocation approach.”

Q1 revenue declines; mix and prior-year tariff-related buying cited

Chief Financial Officer Brian Millard said first-quarter 2026 revenue was $142 million, down from $166 million in the first quarter of 2025. He said material volumes fell by about 4% year over year, while total revenue declined 14%.

Millard attributed the decrease primarily to customer mix, “tariff-related purchasing activity by Chinese customers in the prior year period,” and a softer macro environment. He added that the ratio of materials revenue to royalty and licensing revenue was about 1.5-to-1 in the first quarter, and the company still expects that ratio to average closer to 1.3-to-1 for the full year “as customer mix normalizes.”

By category, Millard reported:

Material sales: $84 million vs. $86 million a year earlier

$84 million vs. $86 million a year earlier Green emitter sales (including yellow-green): $64 million in both periods

$64 million in both periods Red emitter sales: $20 million vs. $21 million a year earlier

$20 million vs. $21 million a year earlier Royalty and licensing fees: $54 million vs. $74 million a year earlier, “primarily reflecting changes in customer mix”

$54 million vs. $74 million a year earlier, “primarily reflecting changes in customer mix” Adesis revenue: $4.3 million vs. $6.6 million a year earlier

Gross margin was 75% on cost of sales of $36 million, compared with 77% gross margin on $38 million of cost of sales in the year-ago quarter. Millard said the result was consistent with the company’s full-year gross margin guidance range of 74% to 76%.

Operating expenses excluding cost of sales rose to $63 million from $58 million. Operating income was $43 million, for an operating margin of about 30%, compared with $70 million and roughly a 42% margin in the prior-year quarter. Millard said the year-over-year decline reflected “lower volumes, customer and product mix, and higher input costs.”

Non-operating expense totaled $6.2 million, primarily from foreign exchange and investment-related items. Millard said that included a $3 million foreign exchange loss tied to movements in the Korean won on a tax receivable and a $2.7 million investment loss on marketable equity securities.

Net income was $36 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared with $64 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, a year earlier. The company’s tax rate was 21% in the quarter, and Millard said Universal Display now expects an effective tax rate of about 20% for the full year.

Universal Display lowers 2026 revenue guidance range

Millard said the company expects second-quarter revenue to be sequentially higher than the first quarter and continues to anticipate the second half will be stronger than the first half. However, due to “reduced near-term visibility and the evolving macro backdrop,” Universal Display lowered its full-year revenue guidance range to $630 million to $670 million, from $650 million to $700 million.

In response to questions on industry growth assumptions, Millard said projections for 2026 have moved lower. “On the area, now there's a projection of roughly a 2% growth in square area this year,” he said, adding that the company can sometimes grow below overall industry area growth due to customer efficiencies and other factors.

Millard also discussed smartphone dynamics, saying “the more premium models are expected to be more insulated from some of the memory concerns,” while the company has exposure to “the mid and low end” where OLED penetration has expanded and where demand could be more impacted by memory-related pressures.

Blue OLED, hybrid architectures, and capacity expansion discussed

Abramson described phosphorescent blue as a key long-term opportunity, though he said advancing specifications and emerging architectures are making development more complex. “While this evolution is extending the development path, our conviction in the commercialization of phosphorescent blue has not wavered,” Abramson said. He added that, when adopted, phosphorescent blue “has the potential to deliver up to an initial 25% improvement in OLED panel energy efficiency.”

The CEO said the company plans to share additional technical detail during an invited paper presentation at SID Display Week. Millard added during Q&A that it has been “a few years” since Universal Display presented a blue-related paper at that conference, calling it the company’s “first Blue paper in quite some time.”

Abramson also discussed “hybrid” architectures during Q&A, describing them as combining “a layer of phosphorescent technology with a layer of fluorescent technology” to achieve “efficiency from phosphorescence” and “color points and lifetimes from fluorescence.” He noted that using multiple materials can increase complexity and “delays the timeline,” as customers evaluate different approaches for implementing phosphorescent blue.

Millard pointed to a prior example from an industry event: he said LG Display showcased a hybrid tandem OLED tablet at SID Display Week last year using Universal Display material, and that LG Display indicated the display was commercially performing and validated using commercial equipment.

On capacity, both executives said previously discussed Gen 8.6 investments remain on track. Millard said capacity plans “continue to be moving forward at full force,” and that Samsung Display and BOE are expected to come online this year, with Visionox and TCL China Star thereafter, with “no changes as it relates to that.” Millard added that the company’s guidance includes an element of materials needed to bring on new capacity.

Capital return: new $400M repurchase authorization and dividend

Universal Display generated $109 million in operating cash flow during the first quarter and ended March with about $911 million in cash and investments, Millard said. During the quarter, the company repurchased approximately 633,000 shares for $66 million and completed its previously authorized $100 million repurchase program.

Management also announced a new $400 million share repurchase program authorization and declared a $0.50 per share cash dividend for the second quarter. Abramson said the new repurchase authorization “underscores our confidence in the long-term trajectory of the business,” while Millard said the actions reflect a “disciplined and balanced capital allocation framework.”

In closing remarks, Abramson noted the company recently marked 30 years as a publicly listed company and reiterated confidence in OLED’s long-term growth, while Millard said the company remains confident in the long-term opportunities for Universal Display and the broader OLED industry.

About Universal Display NASDAQ: OLED

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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