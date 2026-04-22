Waystar (WAY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Waystar to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $311.7220 million for the quarter. Waystar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.680 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $303.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $294.72 million. Waystar had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waystar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Waystar Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Waystar stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waystar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Evercore set a $27.00 target price on shares of Waystar in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Waystar from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waystar from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Waystar from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.65.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advent International L.P. purchased a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,212,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,134,052 shares of the company's stock worth $135,390,000 after buying an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 3,883.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,268,932 shares of the company's stock worth $133,601,000 after buying an additional 3,186,869 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,164,546 shares of the company's stock worth $103,639,000 after buying an additional 646,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,130,230 shares of the company's stock worth $118,698,000 after buying an additional 1,209,276 shares during the last quarter.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar NASDAQ: WAY is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company's unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar's offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Further Reading

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