Whitbread H2 Earnings Call Highlights

Whitbread LON: WTB management used its full-year FY2026 results presentation to outline a new five-year plan aimed at improving margins, reducing capital intensity and increasing shareholder returns, following a board-led strategic review that examined alternative business models.

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Group Chief Executive Dominic Paul said the company had “considered all options to accelerate our strategy and deliver increased margins and returns,” describing the resulting plan as “bold, ambitious, and deliverable.” The review, he said, involved external advisers including three investment banks.

FY2026 performance: flat revenue, higher EBITDA, first German profitability

Hemant Patel, Whitbread’s Chief Financial Officer, reported “flat group revenues year-on-year” as a recovery in UK accommodation sales and growth in Germany offset lower food and beverage (F&B) revenues tied to Whitbread’s Accelerating Growth Plan (AGP). Patel said operating costs fell 2%, supporting a 4% rise in EBITDA to GBP 1.1 billion.

Adjusted profit before tax (PBT) was flat at GBP 483 million, which Patel attributed in part to “high interest costs,” while adjusting items rose to GBP 185 million, mostly non-cash and related to AGP, resulting in statutory PBT of GBP 298 million. Whitbread returned GBP 419 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, and ended the year with lease-adjusted leverage of 3.3x, inside its investment-grade threshold of 3.5x.

In the UK, Whitbread posted occupancy of 79% for the year and an average room rate of GBP 82, up 3%. UK accommodation sales rose 1% to GBP 2 billion, and Patel said Whitbread maintained a RevPAR premium of “nearly GBP 6” versus the market, increasing to “nearly GBP 7” early in FY2027.

In Germany, Whitbread reached profitability for the first time, with segment adjusted PBT of GBP 2 million. Patel said Germany revenues rose 13% and EBITDA increased 28% to GBP 85 million, while local site profits increased to GBP 20 million from GBP 16 million.

Strategic review: Whitbread rejects brand sale and all-leased structures

Paul said the company’s review was prompted by external headwinds and what he described as the market applying “a meaningful discount to our inherent value.” He highlighted UK fiscal changes since late 2024, including higher labor costs and employer National Insurance, followed by a major business rates increase in the November 2025 budget. Before mitigation, Paul said the combined impact was expected to reduce future profits by around GBP 160 million.

Whitbread examined combinations of the hotel value chain—operations, brand/distribution and property—before concluding that an integrated model offered the best medium- and long-term value. Paul said the practical alternative options narrowed to selling the brand (effectively becoming a franchisee) or separating real estate to become a 100% leased operator.

On selling the brand, Paul argued it would reduce control over the Premier Inn product and make growth more difficult, adding that the brand likely represents “a relatively small part of the group’s overall value.” On an OpCo/PropCo shift, Paul said it would weaken flexibility to secure sites, reduce operational control and increase cyclical risk through higher operating leverage, while also potentially conflicting with maintaining an investment-grade rating.

Five-year plan targets: GBP 275 million incremental PBT and GBP 2 billion free cash flow

Paul said Whitbread’s five-year plan targets GBP 275 million of incremental profit contribution by FY2031 from “initiatives that are all within our control,” which management said would more than offset the impact of business rates and higher employment costs. The plan also aims for a 500 basis point increase in group return on capital employed (ROCE) and GBP 2 billion of free cash flow available for shareholder returns by FY2031.

Extend AGP to exit all remaining branded restaurants and become a “pure-play hotel business” (subject to consultation with employees).

to exit all remaining branded restaurants and become a “pure-play hotel business” (subject to consultation with employees). Increase cost efficiencies to a cumulative GBP 250 million from FY2027 to FY2031.

to a cumulative from FY2027 to FY2031. Reduce capital intensity by cutting gross CapEx from GBP 3.5 billion to GBP 2.5 billion and reducing net CapEx by more than GBP 1 billion through additional freehold recycling.

by cutting gross CapEx from and reducing net CapEx by more than through additional freehold recycling. Accelerate Germany to become cash flow positive in FY2029 and deliver double-digit returns by FY2031.

Patel said the new plan assumes recycling GBP 1.5 billion of freehold property by FY2031 via sale and leasebacks and other disposals, and that Whitbread expects to reduce its freehold mix from around 50% of sites to 30%-40% over time. He also guided that net annual CapEx would fall to GBP 200 million to GBP 250 million over the plan period, down from roughly GBP 500 million previously.

UK growth: 96,000 rooms by FY2031, pipeline skewed to higher-return projects

Mark Anderson, Managing Director of Property and International, said Whitbread sees a favorable supply backdrop, with UK room supply “not get[ting] back to pre-pandemic levels until 2028 at the earliest,” and potentially later once business rates impacts are reflected. Anderson said Whitbread has increased its focus on higher-return projects and refined its pipeline, contributing to a reduction of over GBP 1 billion in group net CapEx versus the prior plan.

Anderson described a catchment-led approach across more than 1,700 UK areas to determine room opportunity and manage exits. He said Whitbread has generated over GBP 120 million from property optimization deals over the past three years and sees an opportunity to generate over GBP 150 million over the next three to four years from similar transactions.

Anderson highlighted London and Hub by Premier Inn as key growth opportunities, noting that more than 40% of the current pipeline is planned in the capital. He said Hub is generating returns “around 15%” and that Whitbread has just over 2,000 Hub rooms in the pipeline, targeting 5,000 open Hub rooms by FY2031. He also said Whitbread has acquired its first Hub site in Berlin.

Anderson said Whitbread expects to reach around 96,000 rooms in the UK and Ireland by FY2031, combining its committed pipeline and AGP extension rooms, net of exits. He said the committed pipeline of 8,000 rooms is expected to deliver GBP 110 million of incremental profit contribution by FY2031.

AGP expansion: exit all remaining branded restaurants, add 3,000 extension rooms

Simon Ewins, who runs UK and Ireland hotel and restaurant operations, said the proposed extension of AGP to all remaining branded restaurants would improve guest experience and “result in us becoming a more profitable, higher-returning, pure-play hotel business,” while simplifying the operating model. Ewins said integrated restaurant sites deliver margins “around 10 percentage points higher” than sites served by branded restaurants.

Using Margate as an example, Ewins said converting a loss-making branded restaurant into a 36-bedroom extension with an integrated F&B offer delivered more than 30% revenue growth versus pre-AGP and lifted guest satisfaction by around 20 percentage points after 12 months.

Ewins said Whitbread has completed or is on-site at 40% of the original program’s sites, with around 600 extension rooms already opened and 80 integrated restaurants opened. Under the expanded program, Whitbread expects to open a total of 3,000 new extension rooms over the next five years.

Management guided to a short-term UK profit impact in FY2027: Ewins said the extension would reduce UK profits by around GBP 40 million, with net impact of around GBP 10 million after progress from the original plan. He said the total program is expected to deliver GBP 30 million to GBP 40 million of incremental PBT in FY2028 and reach around GBP 100 million of incremental profit by FY2031. Total spend on the expanded project, excluding proceeds from restaurant disposals, was put at around GBP 660 million, with expected ROCE of 15% to 20%.

Germany: refocused expansion, cash flow positive by FY2029

Erik Friemuth, CEO of Premier Inn Germany, said Whitbread has “a model that works” in Germany after transforming its approach over the past three years. He said the company now has 71 open hotels and reached profitability in FY2026, but acknowledged the path took longer than expected due to both external factors and past decisions.

Friemuth said Whitbread has clearer insight into which formats and locations deliver the best returns—typically larger hotels in prime city centers and appropriately priced acquisitions—and will fund future growth through recycling freeholds or new leaseholds, reducing capital intensity. He said Whitbread expects to open over 2,000 rooms in Germany in FY2027 and grow from nearly 12,000 rooms at FY2026 year-end to 18,000 rooms by FY2031.

Friemuth said more established German hotels delivered around 9% ROCE in FY2026 and are expected to reach double-digit returns in the current year, with a target of more than 15% by FY2031 for that cohort. For the overall German network, he said Whitbread expects to be cash flow positive by FY2029 and to deliver double-digit returns by FY2031, alongside incremental adjusted profits of GBP 65 million and network RevPAR of more than EUR 83.

FY2027 outlook: positive trading momentum, AGP transition costs, lower net CapEx

Patel said UK trading momentum continued into FY2027, with accommodation sales up 2% and RevPAR up 1% versus last year, while F&B sales declined in line with expectations given AGP. In Germany, accommodation sales were up 9%, though a reduced events profile weighed on room rates, leaving RevPAR “slightly lower” for the total estate and more established cohort; Patel said Whitbread still outperformed the broader German mid-scale and economy market on accommodation sales and RevPAR.

For FY2027, Whitbread guided to opening 1,000 new rooms in the UK plus 750 AGP extension rooms, and around 2,300 rooms in Germany. Patel reiterated that AGP extension would reduce FY2027 PBT by GBP 40 million, offsetting gains from the original plan for a net GBP 10 million reduction. He also guided to a GBP 5 million PBT reduction related to Whitbread’s UAE joint venture “as a result of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.” Whitbread expects net CapEx of GBP 200 million to GBP 300 million in FY2027, supported by recycling GBP 450 million to GBP 500 million of freehold property.

In Q&A, management said it does not expect to conduct share buybacks in FY2027 due to capital spend phasing, but Patel said excess cash generation would be returned to shareholders when available under the capital allocation framework.

About Whitbread LON: WTB

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK's biggest hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in 59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable prices in great locations. People are at the heart of our business. We employ over 38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Germany.

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