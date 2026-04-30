AFC Gamma (AFCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $6.8990 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). AFC Gamma had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 70.17%.The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AFC Gamma Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $2.88 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. AFC Gamma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 115,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $293,854.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,313,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,100,256.30. This trade represents a 1.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 519,008 shares of company stock worth $1,331,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFCG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc is a specialty finance real estate investment trust that focuses on providing structured financing solutions to companies operating and developing digital infrastructure and life science real estate assets. As a REIT, AFC Gamma seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of loans, preferred equity and other financing structures that are secured by tangible property collateral or contractual revenue streams.

The company's primary business activities include originating, acquiring and managing secured loans and equity investments that support wireless and broadband network deployment, data center expansion, and life sciences facility development.

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