Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.8502) per share and revenue of $31.6080 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.22. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 142.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 325,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,629 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the company's stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,047 shares of the company's stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company's research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company's lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

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