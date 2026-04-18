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Best Retail Stocks To Research - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identifies Amazon, Walmart, and Costco as the three retail stocks to watch today, citing the highest dollar trading volume among retail names in recent days.
  • Company focus: Amazon combines e‑commerce, advertising, subscriptions and AWS; Walmart operates global supercenters, ecommerce platforms and Sam's Club; Costco runs membership warehouse clubs across many countries.
  • MarketBeat warns that retail stocks often attract heavy individual‑investor trading and can show rapid short‑term volatility, and it offers dedicated research reports and further reading for each ticker.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com.

Amazon.com, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate in the retail sector—businesses that sell goods or services directly to consumers, such as department stores, grocery chains, and e-commerce platforms. The term is also commonly used to describe securities that are heavily bought and traded by individual (retail) investors, which can attract rapid attention and greater short-term volatility compared with institutionally dominated stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amazon.com Right Now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

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