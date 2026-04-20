Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.1079 per share and revenue of $146.7650 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $179.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.95 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAC opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $915.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.74. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,754 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,110 shares of the construction company's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CPAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA. is a Peru‐based cement and construction materials company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and related products. The company’s core activities include manufacturing ordinary portland cement, hydrated lime and other industrial minerals. It serves the building and infrastructure sectors, offering tailored solutions for public works, residential and commercial construction projects.

Founded in 1949 in the coastal city of Pacasmayo, the company has grown into one of Peru’s leading cement producers.

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