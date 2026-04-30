Cimpress Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Cimpress NASDAQ: CMPR executives highlighted third-quarter fiscal 2026 profit growth, continued progress on cost and efficiency initiatives, and raised full-year guidance during the company’s earnings call, while reiterating longer-term targets for fiscal 2028.

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Q3 results: EBITDA tops $100 million for the first time in a Q3

EVP and CFO Sean Quinn said Cimpress “delivered a strong third quarter,” with adjusted EBITDA of $100.5 million, up $9.8 million year-over-year. He noted that adjusted EBITDA surpassed $100 million “for the first time in a Q3 period,” representing 11% growth from the prior year period.

Consolidated revenue increased 12% on a reported basis and 4% on an organic constant-currency basis. Quinn said reported revenue was aided by currency tailwinds and an acquisition in the PrintBrothers segment completed during the second quarter.

On profitability, Quinn said consolidated gross profit grew 10% on revenue growth, cost improvements, currency benefits, and the acquisition contribution. He also cited $3.3 million in production startup costs tied to an expansion of Cimpress’ North American production network, which weighed on EBITDA, though most of that impact was offset by $2.7 million of currency benefits during the quarter.

Segment performance: Vistaprint’s “elevated products” offset category declines

Founder, Chairman, and CEO Robert Keane emphasized that “elevated products are fueling a step function improvement in our per customer lifetime value and our wallet share,” pointing to Vistaprint’s variable gross profit per customer, which grew 13% year-over-year in Q3. Keane said it marked the “13th consecutive quarter of growth in this metric,” and added that Cimpress sees “similar themes” in its Upload and Print businesses.

Quinn said Vistaprint revenue increased 7% on a reported basis and 3% organically on a constant-currency basis. He said an “expected decline in business cards and stationery was more than offset by growth in our elevated products.”

Quinn also described weather-related disruption early in the quarter, saying severe weather in North America “dampened results during January and February,” followed by “an acceleration in growth in March.” In response to a question, he described significant snowstorms and broader impacts than usual, including power outages across parts of the Southeast, which affected customers’ ability and focus to place orders.

For the company’s Upload and Print businesses, Quinn said combined organic constant-currency revenue grew 8%, driven by order-count growth and cross-Cimpress fulfillment, with additional support from regional elections. Reported revenue for Upload and Print grew 26%, which included currency benefits and a Q2 tuck-in acquisition that contributed $15 million of reported revenue in Q3. Quinn said the elections benefited products including “posters” and “flyers,” including in France, but added the company does not quantify the impact.

Cash flow and leverage: seasonal working capital outflow, leverage steady despite buybacks

Quinn said adjusted free cash flow was an outflow of $54.6 million in Q3, versus positive $23.9 million in the prior year period, noting that Q3 is “typically a seasonal working capital outflow” for Cimpress. He said the outflow was higher this year “mostly due to timing,” along with unfavorable currency movements affecting working capital, and that cash taxes were about $5 million higher year-over-year.

Net leverage ended the quarter at 3.0 times trailing twelve-month EBITDA (as calculated under the company’s credit agreement), consistent with last quarter. Quinn said that was the case “despite the fact that we repurchased approximately 288,000 shares at an average price of $76 per share in Q3.” He added Cimpress did not purchase any shares in April.

In response to a question about currency’s differing effects on earnings versus free cash flow, Quinn explained that Cimpress’ hedging program creates a “delayed effect” in reported adjusted EBITDA benefits. He also said currency can have a separate, timing-driven impact on working capital, using an example of euro-denominated liabilities translating into larger U.S. dollar outflows when the euro is stronger at quarter-end.

Guidance raised again; energy and oil costs expected to increase

Quinn said Cimpress raised fiscal 2026 revenue and profit expectations again based on “strong Q3 results” and expectations for the remainder of the year. He noted the guidance incorporates expected cost increases tied to recent increases in energy and oil prices.

Updated fiscal 2026 guidance includes:

Revenue growth: 9% to 10% reported (including acquisitions and currency), equating to 4% to 5% organic constant-currency growth

9% to 10% reported (including acquisitions and currency), equating to 4% to 5% organic constant-currency growth Net income: at least $87 million

at least $87 million Adjusted EBITDA: at least $465 million

at least $465 million Operating cash flow: approximately $298 million to $303 million

approximately $298 million to $303 million Adjusted free cash flow: approximately $130 million to $135 million

approximately $130 million to $135 million Net leverage: at or below 3.0 times by fiscal year-end (a “slight improvement” versus prior guidance)

Quinn said the company expects some of the energy- and oil-related cost impact in Q4. He also said Cimpress would “in large part” look to pass on those costs through price increases, noting outbound logistics often includes variable fuel surcharges.

Strategy, M&A, and fiscal 2028 targets: “probability of achievement has continued to increase”

Keane said investments in the Cimpress MCP platform, manufacturing operations, cross-Cimpress fulfillment, and artificial intelligence are reducing COGS and operating expenses while increasing the speed of product introductions and user experience improvements. He also highlighted “advertising efficiency” improvements in Q3 while revenue and gross profit grew, and said the company implemented OpEx reductions expected to generate $11 million of annualized savings between Vistaprint and National Pen.

Keane discussed two April acquisitions in the Upload and Print segment:

Truyol: PrintBrothers acquired 85% of Truyol, which Keane described as “the Spanish leader for elevated brand building print, packaging, and signage products.” He said Cimpress expects immediate cost synergies from materials and shipping savings due to its purchasing power.

PrintBrothers acquired 85% of Truyol, which Keane described as “the Spanish leader for elevated brand building print, packaging, and signage products.” He said Cimpress expects immediate cost synergies from materials and shipping savings due to its purchasing power. Mixam: Cimpress took a 50% stake with operating control in Mixam, which Keane said will combine Mixam’s customer experience in books, catalogs, and magazines with the Print Group’s manufacturing strength.

Keane said Cimpress expects each acquisition to generate base-case returns “well in excess of 20%,” and described these tuck-ins as “relatively low risk, high return capital outlays” given the prices paid relative to post-synergy cash flow.

In Q&A, Keane acknowledged an investor’s calculation that Cimpress paid $35 million for three acquisitions expected to yield $13 million of adjusted EBITDA next year, and said, “Your math is correct,” while noting the company acquired less than 100% of certain businesses and that the implied valuation differs when adjusting for ownership structure. Quinn added that, with three tuck-in acquisitions this year, Cimpress expects fiscal 2027 contribution of approximately $125 million of revenue and $13 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Looking ahead, Quinn said Cimpress expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA growth “in excess of 10%” and “meaningful growth” in adjusted free cash flow, helped by lower cash taxes and more favorable working capital dynamics, while capital expenditures remain at similar levels as projects are completed.

Management reiterated fiscal 2028 targets of 4% to 6% organic constant-currency revenue growth, at least $200 million in net income, adjusted EBITDA of at least $600 million, and adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow conversion of approximately 45% (which Quinn said implies at least $270 million of free cash flow). On leverage, Quinn said Cimpress expects to exit fiscal 2027 at approximately 2.5 times net leverage and fiscal 2028 below 2.0 times, “subject to capital allocation choices.”

Asked why the company was not updating its fiscal 2028 targets, Quinn said the targets were set less than a year ago as an “at-least framework,” and while performance has improved the “probability of achievement,” management does not want to “get ahead of ourselves” and intends to keep the targets unchanged for now.

On share repurchases, Keane said Cimpress does not provide forward guidance, but reiterated the company considers buybacks alongside debt reduction, capex needs, and acquisition opportunities, and emphasized the importance of achieving net leverage “at or below 3 times by the end of this quarter.”

About Cimpress NASDAQ: CMPR

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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