Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (ELPC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel to post earnings of $0.1403 per share and revenue of $1.0694 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

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Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELPC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. 111,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,604. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of -0.11.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel's payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pedro Franco Sales sold 153,700 shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $490,303.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,752.36. This trade represents a 67.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELPC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is a Brazilian utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Established in 1954, Copel operates a diversified portfolio of power plants, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric facilities supplemented by thermal and renewable energy sources. The company's integrated network spans the entirety of Paraná state, delivering electricity services to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a combination of high-voltage transmission lines and local distribution networks.

In addition to its core power business, Copel has expanded into telecommunications through its Copel Telecom subsidiary.

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