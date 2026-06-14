Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,891 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,044 shares of company stock worth $20,424,722. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer singled out Palo Alto Networks as one of his favorite stocks, reinforcing a bullish narrative around the company and its role in cybersecurity. Jim Cramer Reveals Big Trend For Palo Alto’s (PANW) Shares

Jim Cramer singled out Palo Alto Networks as one of his favorite stocks, reinforcing a bullish narrative around the company and its role in cybersecurity. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive after the company beat fiscal Q3 expectations, topped revenue estimates, and raised guidance, which continues to support the stock’s valuation.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive after the company beat fiscal Q3 expectations, topped revenue estimates, and raised guidance, which continues to support the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Several firms recently lifted their price targets on PANW, including Mizuho, Berenberg, JPMorgan, and Susquehanna, signaling continued confidence in growth and demand for cybersecurity products.

Several firms recently lifted their price targets on PANW, including Mizuho, Berenberg, JPMorgan, and Susquehanna, signaling continued confidence in growth and demand for cybersecurity products. Neutral Sentiment: A cybersecurity industry roundup highlighted PANW as a stock to watch, but it did not provide a major new catalyst. Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On - June 10th

A cybersecurity industry roundup highlighted PANW as a stock to watch, but it did not provide a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares, and Director Aparna Bawa sold multiple blocks of stock over June 10-12, which can be read as a cautious insider signal even if the sales were relatively small versus the company’s size. Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW Director Sells 377 Shares of Stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PANW opened at $279.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.22. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here