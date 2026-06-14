Dockside LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Dockside LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,409 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 1.4% of Dockside LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,728.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 612,444 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,603 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,620,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $128.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.63 and a 1-year high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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