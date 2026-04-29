Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3068 per share and revenue of $936.4370 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.09 million during the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, analysts expect Compania Cervecerias Unidas to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Stock Performance

CCU opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

Institutional Trading of Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 917.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,252.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 140.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,555 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compania Cervecerias Unidas currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Compania Cervecerias Unidas

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA NYSE: CCU is a Chile-based beverages company with operations across Latin America. The company engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, soft drinks, wines, mineral water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Through a combination of owned brands and licensing agreements, CCU serves both domestic and export markets with a diversified portfolio designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

In its beer segment, CCU produces flagship brands such as Cristal, Escudo and Royal Guard, while also brewing international labels under license, including Heineken in select markets.

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