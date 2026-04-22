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CPS Technologies (CPSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
CPS Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Q1 2026 results due: CPS Technologies will report Q1 2026 before the market opens on April 29, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.01 and revenue of $8.63 million; an earnings call is scheduled for April 30 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Recent performance shows the company missed prior estimates—last quarter EPS was $0.01 vs. $0.02 expected and revenue $8.21M vs. $9.46M—with a thin net margin (1.29%) and analysts projecting $0 EPS for the current and next fiscal years.
  • Valuation and sentiment: the stock trades at a $93.11M market cap (P/E 172.39) with a 52-week range of $1.46–$6.85; several institutions have added positions recently but consensus analyst rating is Hold with a $6.00 target after recent downgrades.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, analysts expect CPS Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.39 and a beta of 1.46. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,858 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 117,746 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut CPS Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings cut CPS Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPSH

About CPS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies' product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.

Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.

See Also

Earnings History for CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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