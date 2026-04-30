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Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 30th

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names five Defense stocks to watch: Rocket Lab (RKLB), GE Aerospace (GE), Boeing (BA), L3Harris (LHX) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) recorded the highest dollar trading volume among defense names recently.
  • Defense stocks are considered defensive investments because government contracts and steady defense spending help support revenues and can make cash flows and stock performance more resilient during economic downturns.
  • The group covers the full defense spectrum: Rocket Lab focuses on small/medium launch services and space systems; GE supplies engines and propulsion; Boeing builds commercial and military aircraft and space systems; L3Harris provides ISR and mission systems; Lockheed Martin offers aeronautics, missiles and space capabilities.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, Boeing, L3Harris Technologies, and Lockheed Martin are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, or service military and national-security products and systems—such as weapons, aircraft, ships, satellites, and defense-related technology. Investors often view them as defensive because their revenues are supported by government contracts and steady defense spending, which can make their cash flows and stock performance more resilient during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

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