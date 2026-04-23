Elevra Lithium Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Elevra Lithium NASDAQ: ELVR highlighted improved operating execution and a return to meaningful operating cash generation in its March 2026 quarterly update, pointing to stronger performance at its North American Lithium (NAL) operation and continued advancement across its broader development portfolio.

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Operational performance at NAL improves

Managing Director and CEO Lucas Dow said the March quarter was defined by “improved operational execution, positive cash flow generation, and continued advancement across our global lithium growth portfolio,” following what he described as a challenging prior period. He added that the company focused on “safety, operational discipline, and capital efficiency,” and said those efforts translated into “measurable improvement across the business.”

At NAL, Dow reported two consecutive months without a recordable injury during the quarter, with the total recordable injury frequency rate remaining below the company’s FY2026 target for a third consecutive quarter.

Operationally, mining activity focused on adherence to the planned mine development sequence, and waste stripping continued as planned. Dow said ore uncovered increased 25% from the previous quarter, improving operational flexibility. The company mined 370,508 wet metric tons of ore during the quarter.

On processing performance, Dow said plant utilization reached 94%, which he called the highest quarterly utilization in NAL’s operating history. Lithium recovery improved to 66% following mine and process optimization efforts. Spodumene concentrate production totaled 47,332 dry metric tons, up 7% quarter-over-quarter, at a consistent 5% concentrate grade.

Dow said the results keep the company “firmly on track” to achieve full-year production guidance of 180,000 to 190,000 tons.

Pricing strength drives record revenue

Elevra sold 55,526 tons of spodumene concentrate in the March quarter, a 16% decline in tons sold quarter-over-quarter, but the company benefited from significantly higher pricing. Dow said average realized selling price increased 46% quarter-over-quarter to approximately $1,453 per ton on an FOB basis, reflecting tightening lithium market conditions and improving demand fundamentals.

The higher price realization drove record quarterly revenue of $81 million, which Dow said represented a 22% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 68% increase year-to-date versus last year.

Unit operating costs were $884 per ton sold, up 9% from the prior quarter. Dow attributed the increase primarily to higher cost inventory tied to increased mining costs as the company uncovered additional ore to improve blending flexibility.

Dow also pointed to structural cost characteristics at NAL, including diesel fuel representing about 5% of production costs and the processing plant operating primarily on renewable hydroelectric power.

Looking ahead, Dow said June quarter shipments will conclude deliveries under one legacy contract with a lagged pricing mechanism. He said ending the contract will increase the company’s exposure to prevailing pricing beyond the June quarter.

In Q&A, CFO Christian Cortes said the March quarter had “minimal impact on lagging prices,” noting the first shipment had only a one-month lag. He added that after accounting for that minor lag, prices “would’ve been in line with average prices for the quarter” based on published indices from January through March.

Cash balance rises as operations generate cash

Elevra ended the March quarter with $113 million in cash, an increase of nearly $32 million from the previous quarter. Dow said the improvement reflected stronger NAL results, including a $32 million profit from operations and $41 million in net operating cash inflow at NAL.

At the group level, operating cash outflow was approximately $5 million, which Dow said was largely related to corporate expenditures. Capital expenditure totaled $4 million and was focused on sustaining capital at NAL.

“The key takeaway from this quarter being Elevra is now demonstrating operational cash generation,” Dow said, adding that the company is strengthening its balance sheet while preserving flexibility to fund growth initiatives.

Expansion plans and downstream options

Dow said the company is pursuing a staged development pathway for an accelerated NAL expansion, rather than a single-stage expansion. He said the staged approach is intended to deliver additional production earlier through de-bottlenecking steps, while optimizing capital deployment, reducing execution risk, and aligning growth with market demand. An updated expansion scoping study reflecting the staged approach is expected in the June quarter.

Dow also said Elevra signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Mangrove Lithium to evaluate supplying NAL spodumene concentrate into a North American refining capacity. Dow cited potential benefits including reduced transportation costs and lower carbon intensity. He also noted Mangrove announced the opening of its first commercial lithium refinery earlier in the month.

In response to analyst questions, Dow said Mangrove is considering a conversion scale “in the order of around 20,000 tons of LCE,” which he said could represent “a decent chunk of our expanded volume,” estimating it at around half. Dow also said there could be scenarios in which Elevra supplies both Mangrove and the Bécancour facility controlled by Rio Tinto and Investissement Québec, though he characterized sourcing decisions for Bécancour as a matter for Rio Tinto.

On timing, Andrew Barber, Elevra’s Chief Development and Investor Relations Officer, said Mangrove is conducting site selection while advancing engineering for a full-scale plant and operating a commercial-scale modular unit during the rest of the year using NAL concentrate provided by Elevra. Barber said the agreement “envisages that they get to an FID by mid-calendar year 2027,” with site selection, engineering, and funding planning advanced by that time.

Dow said a co-located facility could reduce logistics costs by eliminating rail costs to port, though he added Mangrove will require additional permitting if it builds in Canada and that Mangrove is “not representing permitting as a significant issue.”

Project pipeline: Ewoyaa, Moblan, and Carolina Lithium

Across its development portfolio, Dow said Moblan’s environmental and permitting work remains on the critical path, with fieldwork progressing and environmental and social impact assessment preparation continuing. Later in the call, Dow said that given Moblan’s increased resource base since the last DFS, the company is considering a scoping study in late calendar 2026 or early 2027, followed by an updated DFS. He also confirmed Moblan’s joint venture costs are shared pro rata, with Elevra holding 60% and Investissement Québec 40%.

At Ewoyaa in Ghana, Dow said Parliament ratified the mining lease in March, providing legislative approval and further de-risking the project. However, Dow said a construction decision remains dependent on market conditions, financing availability, and “an equitable realignment of the joint venture structure” with Atlantic Lithium. In submitted Q&A, Dow said the current JV requires Elevra to contribute “the lion’s share” of capital and is “not equitable,” and he indicated there would be no substantial cash outflows until a decision to proceed is made.

In the U.S., Dow said Elevra continues to advance Carolina Lithium through community engagement, including a public town hall in Gaston County in February, and has finalized acquisition of all contracted land parcels within the project’s permitted boundary. He also said the company is actively pursuing a downstream conversion partner for Carolina Lithium, while acknowledging that the universe of potential partners has shrunk.

Separately, in response to a question about Corpus Christi, Dow said Tesla is operating there and that Elevra has an offtake agreement with Tesla. He said the supply is 50,000 tons per year under a contract the company inherited with the Piedmont merger.

Dow said FY2026 guidance remains unchanged, and the company expects realized pricing in the June quarter to be linked to average market prices reported between the second and third quarters of FY2026, reflecting final volumes delivered under the lagged legacy contract. He added that the end of that contract will increase exposure to current market-based pricing mechanisms in FY2027.

About Elevra Lithium NASDAQ: ELVR

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

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